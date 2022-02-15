UCOR accepting applications for STEM Mini-grants

(UCOR press release) UCOR, the environmental management contractor in Oak Ridge is now accepting applications for our STEM Education Mini-grants. Teachers in K-12 schools in nine East Tennessee counties are eligible to submit applications for support of classroom science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) projects. This is the 11th year that UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, has awarded mini-grants.

Teachers and schools in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, and Union counties (including city systems in those counties) are eligible to apply. In 2021, 40 mini-grants were awarded to teachers in 28 schools.

The full list of 2021 awards is available on the UCOR website.

Teachers submitting applications should focus on STEM relevance. In addition to traditional STEM projects, a related arts teacher might apply for a grant for students to explore the lives of scientists, mathematicians, etc., or for materials to develop problem-solving or other critical thinking skills. The online application, along with information about proposal and evaluation criteria, is available at ucor.com/minigrants.

Grants are available in three levels:

Single classroom single classroom: $750

Multiple classrooms: $1,000

Entire school:$1,500

The program does not limit the number of submissions a school may submit.

UCOR will accept applications online from February 14 until 5 p.m. on March 14, 2022. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Winners will be notified no later than April 14, 2022.

For more information about the UCOR Education Mini-Grants Program, contact Shannon Potter, UCOR Communications, at (865) 576-7476 or ucorminigrants@orcc.doe.gov.