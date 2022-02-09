TWRA: Elk viewing tower at Hatfield Knob to be replaced

According to TWRA, the elk viewing tower at Hatfield Knob on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County is scheduled for reconstruction in the coming weeks.

TWRA and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association (CORA) say they will begin demolishing and removing the current viewing platform beginning the week of February 21. Once that work has wrapped up, crews will begin erecting a new tower to better accommodate the viewing public. TWRA estimates the project will take 4 to 6 weeks to complete, depending on weather.

Because safety is the top priority for all parties involved, TWRA said Tuesday that it will be closing the Hatfield Knob viewing area to the public until the project is complete. Signs will be posted to identify closed areas.

The elk around Hatfield Knob are used to human presence, so they may possibly continue to use the area while the work is being done. Elk can be viewed on TWRA’s elk camera.