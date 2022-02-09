Two killed in fiery Roane wreck

Two people were killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Roane County on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that the crash happened on the stretch of Highway 61 known as Harriman Highway near Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church shortly before 6 pm Tuesday, when an eastbound Ford Focus left the side of the roadway.  The car went down an embankment, where it rolled over on to its top and caught fire.

The roadway was shut down for several hours as crews removed the bodies and the vehicle, and conducted their investigation.  As of the time this report was filed, neither victim’s name had been released, pending the notifications of their next-of-kin.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and was joined on the scene by members of the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, the Roane County Rescue Squad, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

