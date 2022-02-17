Two ex-employees indicted charges they stole from school system

Jim Harris

Two former administrative assistants in the Anderson County School system’s Central Office have been indicted on charges they stole thousands of dollars from the district.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark announced that Heather Heatherly and Stephanie Jenkins were each recently indicted on felony charges of theft over $10,000.  The DA’s office says that an area merchant became concerned about the “types of purchases being made with a government account,” and filed a complaint with the school system.  The release does not identify the merchant nor does it detail the suspicious spending.

School officials promptly suspended both Heatherly and Jenkins and reported the matter to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated along with the TBI and the State Comptroller’s Office.

In the release, Sheriff Russell Barker stated that “any theft is a concern, but the involvement of taxpayer money is an even higher concern,” and noted that he was “proud” of his Criminal Investigation Division’s work on this case.

School Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott said that school officials have “worked with the State Comptroller and local law enforcement to expose any wrongdoing and have installed safeguards for the future.”

Both women have been booked into the Anderson County Jail and released after posting $50,000 bonds, and are scheduled to be arraigned in Criminal Court on March 4th.

