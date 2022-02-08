TSSAA addresses official shortage

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday in Murfreesboro.

The Board elected officers, voting to both Mike Reed (President) and Greg McCullough (Vice-President) to another term in their respective positions.

Among the items discussed by the Board was football scheduling and the struggle it has been to have the officials needed to cover every game. The Board moved to permit the state office to identify approximately 20 games each week that schools would be required to play on Thursday so that all games each week can be satisfactorily covered. The state office must only reschedule one game for each school. This will be in place only for the 2022 season and a proposal for football scheduling in subsequent years will be presented at the next Board meeting. Schools will be informed by mid-March if they have a game that is moved and when that will be.

