TSBDC offers free ‘Intro to Accounting’ seminar

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) of Oak Ridge will host a live, in-person seminar entitled “Introduction to Accounting for Small Business Owners” on Tuesday, March 1st from 10 am to 12 noon at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost to attend.

TSBDC says that Dennis Corley, Business Development Director at Three Roots Capital, will share the terminology used in accounting, how to understand the basic financial statements and how they are used, and introduce commercial borrowing.

Learn more about:

The basic terms used in accounting

How to communicate with your accountant or bookkeeper

The basic financial statements and how they are used

How lenders use these financial statements in considering a loan

How is business borrowing different than personal borrowing

What lenders look at when considering a loan

What the deal is with Personal Guarantees

Limited seating is available for this seminar; register as soon as possible. You can do that by following this link.