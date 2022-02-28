Time to start thinking about signing up Kindergartners for school this fall

It’s time to start thinking about signing kids up for kindergarten for the fall in the Clinton City Schools.

Known as the Kindergarten Roundup for the 2022-2023 school year this registration process is required for all upcoming Kindergarten students who will be attending Clinton Elementary, North Clinton Elementary, or South Clinton Elementary schools. Please bring all paperwork at this time. Immunization and physical records are due by August 1st .

State law requires that children who are five years old by August 15, 2022 enter Kindergarten. Early entries are not accepted in Clinton City Schools.

Open Houses will be held as part of the registration so students and parents will be able to see the classrooms.

Students who reside in the Clinton City limits should go to their zoned school to register. Zone exception forms will be available at each school. Zone exception approval letters will be sent over the summer.

Beginning Tuesday, March 1st, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, non-city residents must come by Central Office (212 N. Hicks Street) to complete a Transfer Application and pay a non-refundable $25.00 registration fee. The window for transfer registration is March 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022. You are encouraged to attend the Roundup at the school that you wish to attend to complete the registration process. This does not guarantee acceptance. Approval letters will be sent over the summer.

Clinton Elementary: 210 N Hicks St. Clinton, TN 37716 March 28, 2022 8:30-11:00 am & 3:30-5:30 p.m.

North Clinton Elementary: 305 Beets Street Clinton, TN 37716 March 29, 2022 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

South Clinton Elementary: 242 Hiway Drive Clinton, TN 37716 March 31, 2022 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

When you come to the registration event, be sure to bring

• Proof of residence

• Proof of birth

• Social Security card

• Tennessee Department of Health Certificate of Immunization

• Record of a physical exam from the doctor’s office

• Any court paperwork