THP identifies victims in Tuesday crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol on Thursday identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Roane County.

The THP says that shortly before 6 pm Tuesday, a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by 44-year-old Melissa Giles of Oliver Springs had been headed east on Harriman Highway near its intersection with Old Hen Valley Road, near Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church when the car went off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree, before overturning and coming to rest in a creek bed, where it then caught fire.

Giles died in the accident as did her passenger, 38-year-old Jesse Lowe of Harriman. Neither had been wearing their seatbelt, according to the accident report. No other vehicles were involved and Giles and Lowe were the lone occupants of the Fusion.