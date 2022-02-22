THP: 3 hurt, 1 charged after Claxton crash

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 163 Views

An accident last week in Claxton injured three people and left one man facing charges.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday, February 17th shortly before 7 pm near Bull Run Road and Highway 25.

The THP says that a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed over the centerline and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, injuring the driver of the Jeep and his passenger, but not the driver of the pickup.  The Jeep was struck from behind by a Ford Escape.  The driver of the Ford was injured in the crash, according to the THP, but the seven-month-old child inside that car was not hurt. 

A fourth vehicle, a Mercedes, was struck by debris from the collision.

THP says that the driver of the Jeep was identified as Robert Tapp, and that he was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, failing to maintain his lane of travel and violations of the insurance and registration laws.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Lynch announces completion of training for self, staff

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announced Tuesday that he and four of his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.