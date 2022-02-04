TDOT: Proposed budget could mean $626+M in FY 22-23

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal.

TDOT officials say the agency stands to gain $626.5 million that will go toward accelerating IMPROVE Act projects, interchange improvements in rural areas, and road infrastructure projects in our fastest-growing counties, to name a few.

· Economic Development Projects = $77M

· State Highway Partnership Program = $266M

· Rural Interchange Improvement Program = $176M

· IMPROVE Act Acceleration = $100M

· Enhanced Litter Removal = $4M

· Transportation Equity Fund = $3.5M

Click here for the list of 22 new projects planned for several counties across the state. These proposed projects address economic development, state highways, and Rural Interchange Improvements.