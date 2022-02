TBI identifies three killed in Caryville fire

On Friday, officials with the TBI released the names of three people killed in a mobile home fire in Campbell County last week.

The victims in Wednesday morning’s fire on Spruce Lane in Caryville have been identified as 55-year-old Michael Rucker, 53-year-old Brenda Rucker, and 89-year-old Caroline Rucker.

Numerous agencies responded fire last Wednesday at around 5 am.