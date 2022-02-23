Stephen Bryant Jenkins, 39, of Clinton

Stephen Bryant Jenkins, age 39, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away at UT Medical Center on February 16, 2022.

Stephen was born on August 3, 1982, in Arlington, VA. He played in multiple rock bands as a guitarist and bassist, he was a talented artist and was an installer and enthusiast of car audio. He worked in the construction field as a mason and served three years in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Murlene Stei.

Survivors include his father, Wilbur and Joyce Jenkins of Clinton, TN; by a daughter, Ravin Jenkins of Oak Ridge, TN; by a brother, Anthony Jenkins of Oliver Springs, TN; by sisters, Amanda Jenkins of Oliver Springs, TN, Crystal Webb of Reno, NV, by Ashley Thompson of Mooneyham, TN; by grandfather, Frank Stein and by friend, Jacob Jackson.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 25, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Jenkins family. www.sharpfh.com

