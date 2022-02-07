Shirley C. Byrge, a resident of Graves Gap, TN, crossed over Jordan singing the praising of the Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1946, in Clinchmore, TN, at a Mining Camp, to Dewey and Marie Wright Duncan. The Lord loaned us one of his angels for a while complete with his understanding, his love, and his smile. Her passion was singing at church. She was a member of Graves Gap Baptist Church, where she was the church clerk for 45 years. Also, the first couple to ever be married at the church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Donnie Hugh Byrge; son Donald E. Byrge; granddaughter Susan Lynn Byge; sister Debra Jean Duncan; brothers Terry Chelma Duncan, Robert Lee “Bob” Duncan, Clay Duncan; father and mother-in-law Jesse Byrge and Aline Brown Byrge.

She leaves behind her children, John David Byrge, Jesse Byrge III, and Matthew Israel Byrge; granddaughters Melinda Hope Stagnolia, Amber Faith Byrge, Leah Charity Byrge; grandson Jacob Peyton Byrge; great-granddaughter Stephanie Stagalia; sisters Maxine Lutner of Lake City, TN, Sue Price of Keauy, KY, Pat Ford of Knoxville, TN, Ava Yocum of Andersonville, TN, Charlene Mobley and Charlotte Duncan, both of Knoxville, TN; sisters-in-law Louise Byrge, Fannie Byrge, both of Lake City, TN, and Nadine Braden of Briceville, TN. She also leaves behind her amazing church family and a multitude of extended family and friends.

Shirley had some very difficult challenges and became a source of strength and inspiration for her family. She would want them to remain steadfast and strong, and not lose heart. ‘There are moments on mountaintops and moments in deep valleys’, but life is beautiful and worthwhile.

Friends may visit with the Byrge family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Graves Gap Baptist Church, Briceville, TN from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 pm with Rev. Lonnie Lowe and Bro. Wayne McBurnnett officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.