Schedule shuffle underway in Oak Ridge

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Due to scheduling conflicts in February and March, there will be several changes to some of the City’s City Council and Budget and Finance Committee meetings.

The City Council Work Session set for February 22 has been canceled.

The Regular March City Council Meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

The Budget and Finance Meeting set for March 16 and the City Council Work Session set for March 22 will both be held as consolidated Work Session on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

A Special City Council Meeting will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. in order to handle any March business that requires notice to be given that could not occur prior to the February 28 meeting.

The City Council meetings, not the Work Session, can be watched live on Comcast Channel 12. Both the City Council Meetings and Work Session will also be streamed live on the city’s website at oakridgetn.gov/streaming. The meetings will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end. To view the meeting agendas or rewatch the recording after the meeting, visit oakridgetn.gov/agenda.

If you need an accessible entrance to the Municipal Building (the main public entrance requires the ability to walk up several steps), there is an accessible entrance on the far end of the south side of the building near the City Clerk’s Office. This entrance is a secured entrance, so please call (865) 425-5377 upon arrival for assistance or contact the City Clerk’s Office in advance.

The City Clerk’s Office can be reached at (865) 425-3411 with any further questions.