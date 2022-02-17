Sandy Liles, age 71, of Oliver Springs

Sandy Liles, age 71, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away suddenly on February 13, 2022.

She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and loved her family.

Sandy is preceded in death by her mother, Alma Brummett; father, Clarence Brummett; sister, Jean Collins; brother, Robert Brummett; sister-in-law, Peggy Brummett and brother-in-law, Steve Collins.

Sandy is survived by her children, Tammy Spears, April and Ray Phillips, Angie and Red Turner, Art and Nicole Moore, Jason and Martha Moore; brothers, Jim and Shannon Brummett, David Brummett; sisters, Joyce Vandergriff, Sue Pennington, Teresa, and Dayma Condra, Stella and Doug Patterson; 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Jason Stiltner officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm on Friday at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

