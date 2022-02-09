Sandra Faye Perry, age 80, passed away at her home in Powell, TN on Monday, February 7, 2022. Sandra was a long-time employee of the Walmart in Halls and has worked at Chick-Fil-A for the last 6 years. She enjoyed going to church and was an avid sewer. Sandra was a member of the Crossroads Apostolic Church in Halls for 25 years.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carrie McGill; brothers, Charles McGill and Carl Edward McGill; sisters, Rita McGill and Elsie Andreasen.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Lynch (David) of Powell, TN, Anita Dobbs of Powell, TN, Tina Juarez (Israel) of Seymour, TN; brothers, Robert McGill Jr. (Sandra) of Knoxville, TN, Billy McGill (Jane) of Front Royal, VA; sisters, Georgia West (Bill) of Tazewell, TN, Frankie Pendleton of Sparta, TN; grandchildren, Chanel Webster and Jason of Palmetto, FL, Kayla and Michael Funderburke of Lexington, SC, Emaleigh Gwinn of Knoxville, TN, Maggie Murmann of Knoxville, TN, Kelsea and Jory Cunningham of Powell, TN; great-grandchildren, Maddison Webster, Mackenzie Webster, Ava, and River Funderburke.

The family will receive friends at the Crossroads Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Hosack, Bishop Grey, and Bishop McCool will be officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Clapps Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.