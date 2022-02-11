Ruby Ruth Melton, age 94

Ruby Ruth Melton, age 94, passed away at The Waters in Clinton, TN on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Ruby attended Red Hill Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. She loved children and she loved gardening. Ruby was a loving mother who became widowed at a young age, and she raised her children by herself. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucy Clark; husband, Alvin L. Melton; brother, Henry Clark; and sister, Clara Clark.

Ruby is survived by her sons, Ronald Melton of Clinton, TN and Jeffrey Melton of Clinton, TN; daughters, Carolyn Tipton of Clinton, TN, and Kim Stacy and husband Douglas of Heiskell, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Melton, Emily Melton; great grandchild, Elliott Melton.

A graveside service will be held for Ruby at Norris Memorial Garden on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

