Rozella “Rose” Glover, age 87 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

She was born June 3, 1934, in Petros, Tennessee. Rose lived in Michigan for many years before moving to Oak Ridge where she resided until her passing. She owned her own hair salon and enjoyed decorating and gardening.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Glover; parents, Harvey and Easter Russell; son, Ralph Ruffner, Jr.; brother, Earl Russell; son-in-law, Mike Strobel; grandson-in-law, Brad Skaglin.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Strobel of Oak Ridge; granddaughter, Nicole Strobel of White Lake, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Hayden Rouse and Reagan Skaglin; special friend, Barbara Rouse and several special cousins, extended family members, and friends.

A cremation graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Bells officiating.

www.Sharpfh.com.

