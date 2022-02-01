Roy Lee “Bo” Prater, age 74 of Oliver Springs

Roy Lee “Bo” Prater, age 74 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

He was born on June 26, 1947, in Union County. He retired from Y-12 and was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church. He enjoyed his horses, sitting peacefully by the creek, and being outdoors. Bo loved his wife and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lema Prater; brothers, Charles and Marvin Prater; sister, Mary Holder.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Danette Prater; sons, Michael Prater of White Pine, Derek Fox and wife Sarah of Oliver Springs, Shawn Fox and wife Alyson of Lenoir City; daughters, Mikki Owen and husband Terry of Kingston, Mia Prater of Oak Ridge; brother, Paul Prater, and wife Rebecca; sister, Brenda Tinnell; grandchildren, Michael, James, Austin, Kynleigh, Emerson, Haylee, Dallas-Parker, Bentley, Mackenzie, Corin, Mandi, and Jena; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Baylen, Isabella, and Aviana; special mother-in-law, Brenda Veach. Also survived by extended family members and many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

A graveside service will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Robert Combs officiating.

