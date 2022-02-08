Rocky Top PD seeks info on vandalism

Police in Rocky Top are asking for information as they investigate a pair of vandalism incidents that occurred last week.

Rocky Top PD took to social media asking the public for any information they may have about the incidents, which occurred sometime between 10 pm on Wednesday, February 2nd and 7 am on Thursday, February 3rd. In one incident, the glass front door at Glenn’s Pizza on North Main Street was broken, and in the other, several windows at the Upper Room Church on Creek Street were broken.

If you have information that could aid investigators, Rocky Top Police ask that you call either Officer Phillips or Officer Wade at 865-426-7402, or send them a message through their Facebook page.