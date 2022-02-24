Road to Sub-State to go through the Dragon Den; Region Quarterfinal Schedules, Boys

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL BOYS’ REGION TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

SATURDAY 2/26/22 (ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7 PM, LOCAL TIME)

  • Region 2AAA:  Seymour (3-28) at Clinton (24-4), WYSH…Anderson County (15-17) at Carter (14-13)…Northview Academy (16-14) at Halls (18-9)…Scott (24-9) at Gibbs (8-20).  The Region semifinals and championship games will be played at Clinton High School’s Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, with the semis set for Tuesday and the title tilt Thursday.
  • Region 2AAAA:  Hardin Valley at Oak Ridge…William Blount at Campbell County…Karns at Bearden…West at Farragut
  • Region 2AA:  McMinn Central at Brainerd…CSAS at Meigs County…Polk County at Sweetwater…Kingston at Tyner Academy
  • Region 2A:  Midway at Oliver Springs…Rockwood at Oneida…Sunbright at Harriman…Wartburg at Oakdale
  • Region 1AA:  Union County at South Greene…Johnson County at Alcoa…Pigeon Forge at Chuckey-Doak…West Greene at Gatlinburg-Pittman
  • Region 1A:  Unaka at Jellico…Cosby at Hampton…Washburn at North Greene…University High at Hancock County.

All Quarterfinal and Semifinal Games are single-elimination.

