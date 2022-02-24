Reminder: DOE, UCOR to highlight future plans for ETTP

The U.S. Department of Energy and its contractor UCOR will highlight the transformation of the East Tennessee Technology Park (the former K-25 site) and discuss the economic opportunities there during a virtual event on Thursday.

The hour-long presentation is free and open to the public, and it is scheduled to start at 9:30 am. Thursday.

Leadership from both organizations will share the final steps required to complete environmental cleanup activities at the former uranium enrichment complex and transition the site to private ownership. The event also includes a panel discussion with partners who helped create the vision and blueprint for this ambitious conversion.

Future plans for the East Tennessee Technology Park include multi-million-dollar business commitments, a potential general aviation airport, expansive greenways, and numerous facilities that share the site’s rich history related to the Manhattan Project and Cold War.

The public can access the meeting here, and no registration is required.