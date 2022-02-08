Reminder: Daddy/Daughter Dance is Saturday

This Saturday, February 12th, is the Clinton Rotary Club’s annual Daddy/Daughter Dance.
The dance will be held in the gymnasium at Clinton Middle School (110 North Hicks Street, Clinton) from 6:30 to 8 pm. 

There is still time to purchase tickets for $10 each at Hoskins Drug Store, Fox Toyota, Knights Florist, Real Dry Cleaners, Clinton Elementary Schools, Peoples Bank of The South, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Apple Blossom, and Community Bank of East TN.  Or if you prefer you can purchase your tickets online at www.Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available at the door, as well.

There will be door prizes and refreshments, and Legends Event Photo will once again be there providing professional photography.  The doors open for photographs at 5:30 pm.

