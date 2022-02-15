Regular season wraps up, attention turns to tournament time

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, MONDAY 2/14/22

Oak Ridge girls 71 Clinton 36: The Lady Wildcats knocked off Clinton for a 72nd consecutive time dating back to 1991 at Wildcat Arena. Ayana Porter led Oak Ridge (17-9) with 18 points, senior Semaj Clark added 15 and fellow senior Gracie Hearon tallied 10, while Clinton’s Miss Basketball Finalist, Sarah Burton, was saddled with early foul trouble but still managed to lead CHS (15-10) with 10 points. Ally York and Bailey Burroughs each scored 9 for the Lady Dragons. Regular season champion and top seed Clinton opens the District 4AAA tournament Friday night at 6 pm against Anderson County at Anderson County.

Oak Ridge boys 64 Clinton 55: The Wildcats avenged a buzzer-beating loss at Clinton with a win on Senior Night in front of a rowdy crowd at Wildcat Arena. Kell Slater and Jamison Uptgraft each scored 17 points for Oak Ridge (21-5). Rishon Bright led Clinton with 17 points, Jackson Garner added 13 and Lane Harrison chipped in 12 for the Dragons, who fell to 22-4. Clinton is the top seed in the District 4AAA tournament and will open up against the 4th-seeded Anderson County Mavericks Friday night at ACHS right here on WYSH as the second game of our Fox & Farley Full Court Press doubleheader.

ELSEWHERE, MONDAY

Scott girls 48 Gibbs 44…Scott boys 63 Gibbs 54

Northview Academy girls 53 Halls 51…Halls boys 69 Northview Academy 40

SATURDAY, 2/12/22

Oak Ridge girls 68 Fulton 50…Fulton boys 64 Oak Ridge 59

Unaka girls 46 Jellico 11…Jellico boys 67 Unaka 63

Clay County girls 70 Harriman 45…Clay County boys 84 Harriman 40

FRIDAY 2/11/22

Northview Academy girls 45 Anderson County 38…Northview Academy boys 70 Anderson County 67

Oneida girls 54 Oliver Springs 33…Oliver Springs boys 52 Oneida 50

Coalfield girls 68 Mt. Pisgah 45…Coalfield boys 75 Oakdale 49

Karns girls 36 Scott 35…Karns boys 56 Scott 52

Sunbright girls 64 Wartburg 59…Sunbright boys 87 Wartburg 78

Greenback girls 31 Harriman 22…Greenback boys 75 Harriman 68

Midway girls 48 Rockwood 20…Rockwood boys 62 Midway 58

Washburn girls 43 Jellico 20…Jellico boys 68 Washburn 29

Grainger girls 60 Campbell County 22…Grainger boys 79 Campbell County 75