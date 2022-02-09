Regular season high school hoops winding down

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/8/22
GIRLS
- Coalfield 56 Oliver Springs 25
- Campbell County 61 Union County 21
- Hancock County 59 Jellico 43
- Powell 66 Jefferson County 63 (OT)
- Tellico Plains 72 Kingston 36
- Northview Academy 47 Halls 34
- Oneida 44 Sunbright 35
- Harriman 55 Midway 40
- Hardin Valley 49 Maryville 40
- Scott 52 South-Doyle 36
- Oakdale 54 Rockwood 35
BOYS
- Oliver Springs 68 Coalfield 48
- Campbell County 81 Union County 65
- Jellico 71 Hancock County 69
- Powell 66 Jefferson County 56
- Kingston 58 Tellico Plains 52
- Halls 57 Northview Academy 53
- Oneida 64 Sunbright 53 (OT)
- Harriman 81 Midway 66
- Hardin Valley 72 Maryville 60
- South-Doyle 70 Scott 66
- Oakdale 56 Rockwood 43
SCHEDULE, WEDNESDAY 2/9/22
- Central at Lenoir City
THURSDAY 2/10/22
- Hardin Valley at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press. These teams last met in 2020, with the Hardin Valley girls winning 78-72 at Clinton, and the Dragons beating the Hardin Valley boys, 67-60. This season, the Lady Hawks are 10-10 while the Hawks are 15-9. Clinton’s girls are 14-9 and the boys are 21-3.)
- West at Oak Ridge
- Karns at Loudon
- Powell at Sevier County
FRIDAY 2/11/22
- Anderson County at Northview Academy
- Oneida at Oliver Springs
- Campbell County at Grainger
- Jellico at Washburn
- Oakdale at Coalfield
- Halls at Central
- Wartburg at Sunbright
- Harriman at Greenback
- Rockwood at Midway
- Kingston at Austin-East
SATURDAY 2/12/22
- Fulton at Oak Ridge
- Unaka at Jellico
- Harriman at Clay County
MONDAY 2/14/22
- Clinton at Oak Ridge (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)
- Northview Academy at Halls
NBA: Memphis 135 LA Clippers 109
NCAA Men: Tennessee at Mississippi State, Wednesday, 9 pm, ESPN2
NHL: Nashville at Dallas, Wednesday