Photo from istockphoto

Regular season high school hoops winding down

Jim Harris 59 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/8/22

GIRLS

  • Coalfield 56 Oliver Springs 25
  • Campbell County 61 Union County 21
  • Hancock County 59 Jellico 43
  • Powell 66 Jefferson County 63 (OT)
  • Tellico Plains 72 Kingston 36
  • Northview Academy 47 Halls 34
  • Oneida 44 Sunbright 35
  • Harriman 55 Midway 40
  • Hardin Valley 49 Maryville 40
  • Scott 52 South-Doyle 36
  • Oakdale 54 Rockwood 35

BOYS

  • Oliver Springs 68 Coalfield 48
  • Campbell County 81 Union County 65
  • Jellico 71 Hancock County 69
  • Powell 66 Jefferson County 56
  • Kingston 58 Tellico Plains 52
  • Halls 57 Northview Academy 53
  • Oneida 64 Sunbright 53 (OT)
  • Harriman 81 Midway 66
  • Hardin Valley 72 Maryville 60
  • South-Doyle 70 Scott 66
  • Oakdale 56 Rockwood 43

SCHEDULE, WEDNESDAY 2/9/22

  • Central at Lenoir City

THURSDAY 2/10/22

  • Hardin Valley at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.  These teams last met in 2020, with the Hardin Valley girls winning 78-72 at Clinton, and the Dragons beating the Hardin Valley boys, 67-60.  This season, the Lady Hawks are 10-10 while the Hawks are 15-9.  Clinton’s girls are 14-9 and the boys are 21-3.)
  • West at Oak Ridge
  • Karns at Loudon
  • Powell at Sevier County

FRIDAY 2/11/22

  • Anderson County at Northview Academy
  • Oneida at Oliver Springs
  • Campbell County at Grainger
  • Jellico at Washburn
  • Oakdale at Coalfield
  • Halls at Central
  • Wartburg at Sunbright
  • Harriman at Greenback
  • Rockwood at Midway
  • Kingston at Austin-East

SATURDAY 2/12/22

  • Fulton at Oak Ridge
  • Unaka at Jellico
  • Harriman at Clay County

MONDAY 2/14/22

  • Clinton at Oak Ridge (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)
  • Northview Academy at Halls

NBA:  Memphis 135 LA Clippers 109

NCAA Men:  Tennessee at Mississippi State, Wednesday, 9 pm, ESPN2

NHL:  Nashville at Dallas, Wednesday

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CNS announces STEM grant applications are now open for area schools

In recognition of Engineers Week, which is observed during the last week in February, Consolidated …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.