Region Quarterfinal Schedules: Girls

Jim Harris

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS’ REGION TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY 2/25/22 (ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7 PM, LOCAL TIME)

  • Region 2AAA:  Clinton (16-11) at Northview Academy (18-12), WYSH…Gibbs (6-21) at Anderson County (18-12…Carter (4-19) at Halls (12-15)…Scott (13-18) at Seymour (26-5)…The semifinals and championship game will be played at Halls High School. Semifinal games will be played Monday, with the championship game on Wednesday night.
  • Region 2AAAA:  William Blount at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Powell…Central at Bearden…Campbell County at Farragut
  • Region 2AA:  CSAS at McMinn Central…Kingston at Polk County…Marion County at Tellico Plains…Meigs County at Tyner Academy
  • Region 2A:  Midway at Coalfield…Sunbright at Greenback…Wartburg at Harriman…Oakdale at Oneida
  • Region 1A:  Jellico at North Greene…Unaka at Washburn…Hancock County at Cloudland…Hampton at Cosby

All Quarterfinal and Semifinal Games are single-elimination.

