Region Quarterfinal Schedules: Girls

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GIRLS’ REGION TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY 2/25/22 (ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7 PM, LOCAL TIME)
- Region 2AAA: Clinton (16-11) at Northview Academy (18-12), WYSH…Gibbs (6-21) at Anderson County (18-12…Carter (4-19) at Halls (12-15)…Scott (13-18) at Seymour (26-5)…The semifinals and championship game will be played at Halls High School. Semifinal games will be played Monday, with the championship game on Wednesday night.
- Region 2AAAA: William Blount at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Powell…Central at Bearden…Campbell County at Farragut
- Region 2AA: CSAS at McMinn Central…Kingston at Polk County…Marion County at Tellico Plains…Meigs County at Tyner Academy
- Region 2A: Midway at Coalfield…Sunbright at Greenback…Wartburg at Harriman…Oakdale at Oneida
- Region 1A: Jellico at North Greene…Unaka at Washburn…Hancock County at Cloudland…Hampton at Cosby
All Quarterfinal and Semifinal Games are single-elimination.