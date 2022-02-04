Rebecca Brown age 77 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Rebecca was born on January 30, 1945, in Anderson County. For many years Rebecca worked at Food City in the floral department. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delia Davis.

She is survived by several cousins and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made instead to the Animal Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 181, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related