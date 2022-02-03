James Cunningham (Knox County booking photo)

Pursuit starts in Knox, ends with crash in Anderson

A police pursuit that began in Knox County late Monday night ended just across the line in Anderson County when the fleeing suspect crashed his car.

Knoxville Police attempted to pull over a speeding car on West Beaver Creek at around 11 pm on Monday but the driver, later identified as James Cunningham, refused to stop, instead leading authorities on a pursuit through North Knoxville and North Knox County that reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. 

Officials say that while on Merchant Drive, Cunningham struck another car and that as he tried to flee the scene of that crash he collided with the front of one of the pursuing patrol cars.  He fled north on Clinton Highway, and Knox County authorities halted their pursuit as he crossed into Anderson County.  However, a short time later, it was reported that the car had crashed and that Cunningham, the lone occupant, had fled on foot into the nearby woods.

A K-9 located him just a few hundred yards away from the crash in the tree line, and he was taken into custody without further incident.  Before being taken to the Knox County Jail, Cunningham was taken to UT Medical Center after complaining of neck and shoulder pain.  As to why he fled, a records search determined that he had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation out of Sullivan County.

He now faces numerous charges in Knox County, including evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault of a first responder.

