Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, age 87, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home. She was born February 21, 1934 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was of the Christian faith. Her life revolved around raising children. Preceded in death by her son, Brian Beason; parents, Ralph and Zola Edwards Martin; granddaughter, Melinda Pickard; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Taylor, and Kane Taylor; one brother and one sister.
Survivors
Husband
Thomas Ford of Lake City
Children
Ralph Beason of Lenoir City
Brenda Shelton & husband, Don of Monticello, KY Phyllis Hanley & husband, Robert of Rockwood
Kim Walker & husband,Dale of Harriman
Brothers
Harley Martin & wife, Caroline of VA
Tex Martin of Rockwood
Dunnie Martin of IN
Sisters
Dana Hilbert & husband, Ed of Knoxville
Judy Martin & husband, Ed of CA
Sister-in-law
Joyce Martin of OH
Grandchildren Travis Taylor, Misty Hall, Jill Chesser, Robert Brian Beason, Scott Walker, Ryan Walker, Hollie Russell, Jessica Beeson
Special great-granddaughter
Zoe Slatton of Rockwood
16 great-grand children.
A host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12 noon in the chapel with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. Interment will follow the service in Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, age 87, of Harriman
Peggy Joyce Martin Ford, age 87, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home. She was born February 21, 1934 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was of the Christian faith. Her life revolved around raising children. Preceded in death by her son, Brian Beason; parents, Ralph and Zola Edwards Martin; granddaughter, Melinda Pickard; great-grandchildren, Jaylyn Taylor, and Kane Taylor; one brother and one sister.