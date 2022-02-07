Patrick Graves, age 41, of Clinton

Patrick Graves, age 41, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on March 28, 1980 to Lanny and Joyce Rucker Graves. Patrick was a member of Norris 1ST Baptist Church. His true passions were soccer and family. Our hearts are broken loosing Patrick so young. We are comforted to know that he is with Jesus, no longer in pain and we have precious memories. Patrick is preceded in  death by, father, Lanny Graves; grandparents, Margrie Cole Brooks, Walter Rucker, J.C. and Bonnie Fraker Graves; aunt, Kathy Graves; nephew, Jason Hatmaker.

Survived by:

Mother…………Joyce Rucker Graves
Sister……………Megin Graves Hatmaker
Aunt…………….Sheila Atchley (Brian)
Nephews…….Alexander and Spenser Hatmaker
Son-in-law…..Timothy Hatmkaer
Cousins………..Haley and Colton Atchley

Many thanks to Kelly and Leslie of Amedysis Hospice, Erica and Stacy of Amedysis Home Health and Wendy FNP for great care.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7PM with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Patrick’s interment will be held at Norris Memorial Garden on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

