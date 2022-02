The Clinton Police Department and Speedway convenience stores have teamed up again to hold their 2nd annual Pack-A-Cruiser food drive event.

You are invited to stop by Speedway at 2148 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton this Saturday, February 26th, between 11 and 1 pm and donate food items to help support needy families in this area. Clinton officers will be in the parking lot to accept your donations. They say their goal is to double the amount of food that was collected last year.