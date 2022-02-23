Arthur Lee (Photos from ORPD)

ORPD, others searching for missing man

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

The Oak Ridge Police Department and several other agencies are searching for a missing Oak Ridge man last seen near Melton Hill Lake.

According to the ORPD, 59-year-old Arthur Lee was last seen Sunday near the Melton Lake Peninsula along Melton Lake Drive.  Oak Ridge officers, along with deputies from the Knox and Blount County Sheriff’s Departments, began searching for Mr. Lee late Tuesday morning, and the city fire department’s boat was also utilized as a part of the search on the lake.

Arthur Lee (Photos from ORPD)

Anyone with information that may help investigators locate Arthur Lee is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

New Planning and Development Department to replace Community Development in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge Planning & Development press release)  The Oak Ridge Planning & Development Department will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.