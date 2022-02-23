ORPD, others searching for missing man

The Oak Ridge Police Department and several other agencies are searching for a missing Oak Ridge man last seen near Melton Hill Lake.

According to the ORPD, 59-year-old Arthur Lee was last seen Sunday near the Melton Lake Peninsula along Melton Lake Drive. Oak Ridge officers, along with deputies from the Knox and Blount County Sheriff’s Departments, began searching for Mr. Lee late Tuesday morning, and the city fire department’s boat was also utilized as a part of the search on the lake.

Arthur Lee (Photos from ORPD)

Anyone with information that may help investigators locate Arthur Lee is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

