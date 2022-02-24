Materials Engineering and Testing Corporation and Schmiede Corporation were among companies honored at the 2021 ORNL Small Business Awards. Both firms provide critical components and services for the High Flux Isotope Reactor, a DOE Office of Science user facility, pictured above. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

ORNL honors small business partners

Jim Harris 1 hour ago

(ORNL press release) Four small businesses and one employee were recognized for their exceptional performance in support of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory at the lab’s 2021 Small Business Awards ceremony held virtually on Wednesday. The annual event honors small businesses that have made a positive impact on ORNL’s operations.
In fiscal year 2021, ORNL allocated 53% of its subcontracting funds to small businesses, totaling nearly $400 million.
“ORNL takes pride in the partnerships we have formed with small businesses locally, regionally, and nationally,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “Each company we work with helps to ensure our success in delivering cutting-edge science and technology for the nation’s benefit.”
This year’s honorees touch multiple areas across ORNL including software systems, fabrication and machining, specialized testing for the High Flux Isotope Reactor, and construction — each being vital to the laboratory’s day-to-day success.
The award winners are:

  • Materials Engineering and Testing Corporation, a small business based in Oak Ridge, provides a range of technical services including specialized chemical and mechanical testing for components of the High Flux Isotope Reactor, or HFIR, a DOE Office of Science user facility. The company was recognized for its accreditation to high national and nuclear standards and requirements, and the ownership and accountability exhibited by its personnel.
  • CTI, headquartered in Michigan with offices in Oak Ridge, is a full-service construction subcontract partner to ORNL. CTI, a small, disadvantaged business, was recognized for providing excellent construction work, a robust safety program, and high-quality engineering and construction management of its work. The company has conducted critical work on ORNL’s stormwater management, the Translational Research Capability facility and the lab’s sewage treatment plant.
  • Schmiede Corporation, a high-precision machine shop based in Tullahoma, Tennessee, has been fabricating complex beam tube components for several years for HFIR in preparation of upgrades to be made in 2025-26. The women-owned small business was recognized for successful on-schedule delivery, exceptional service and high quality of work.
  • Pat V. Mack, or PVM, a software systems service provider, oversaw implementation and support of a unique new analysis and reporting system. PVM, a service-disabled veteran-owned and small disadvantaged business, was recognized for providing outstanding efficiency in the transition and system launch, exemplary customer service and a level of attention to detail that saved the lab more than $200,000.
  • ORNL procurement officer Stacey Johnson, who specializes in nuclear science and engineering, national security and neutron sciences, was named Small Business Advocate of the Year in recognition of her dedication to small businesses through her work.

Visit ORNL’s Small Business Programs Office website for more information.

