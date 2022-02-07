ORCB postpones Showcase Concert until April 3rd

Due to the COVID situation in our area and to provide the best “possible welfare and safety” for its performers and audience, the Oak Ridge Community Band has changed the date of its Showcase Concert from February 13 to April 3.

The concert will still be held at 3:30 pm at First Baptist Church, at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, in Oak Ridge.

This free event features band members and area musicians in small ensembles, trios, duos, and solos performing a variety of entertaining music. For more info, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or find them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand).