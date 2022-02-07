ORCB postpones Showcase Concert until April 3rd

Jim Harris

Due to the COVID situation in our area and to provide the best “possible welfare and safety” for its performers and audience, the Oak Ridge Community Band has changed the date of its Showcase Concert from February 13 to April 3.

The concert will still be held at 3:30 pm at First Baptist Church, at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, in Oak Ridge. 

This free event features band members and area musicians in small ensembles, trios, duos, and solos performing a variety of entertaining music.  For more info, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or find them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

