Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program hosting Ijams River Rescue site at Melton Hill Lake

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and Healthy Waters Program will host a site for the 33rd Annual Ijams River Rescue which is a volunteer cleanup event hosted by Ijams Nature Center. This year the site in Oak Ridge will be at Melton Hill Lake.

On Saturday, Mar. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers are encouraged to come out to the Boat Ramp at 173 Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park to keep Melton Hill Lake beautiful.

Trash has gathered in the water and along the banks in the area which sees high foot traffic and many wildlife sightings as well as litter from vehicles traveling on Edgemoor Road.

Volunteers will meet at 173 Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge on the day of the event.

If you are interested in volunteering, register at https://tinyurl.com/ychkewvb, by scanning the QR code below, or by email at healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov.

Volunteers MUST bring their own boat, if possible. Volunteers without a boat can pick up litter and remove invasive species along the shoreline, but we are emphasizing picking up on the water. We also do not recommend this site for small children.

For more information, email healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov.