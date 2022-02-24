Norris Lake Project offers several opportunities to help with clean-up

The Norris Lake Project team says that there will be several opportunities to participate in a Norris Lake Cleanup this coming spring. 

  • March 25, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. launch from Norris Dam State Park at Cove Creek Site B Ramp, a.k.a. TWRA ramp off of Oak Grove Road. Please note that volunteers will be hiking along the trail and picking up garbage.
  • March 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. launching from Anderson County Park in Anderson County
  • March 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. launching from Indian River Marina in Campbell County
  • March 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. launching from Beach Island Marina in Union County
  • March 26, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. launching from Hickory Star Marina in Union County

Please note that organizers will be following all the recommendations from the CDC pertaining to COVID-19 for all cleanups.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lakeshore near the launch point and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you a have boat, you are welcome to bring it.  You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket if you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots, or other shoes with tread.  The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, email info@norrislakeproject.com or call 865-457-4547.  To go ahead and register, simply follow this link.

