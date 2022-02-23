New Planning and Development Department to replace Community Development in Oak Ridge

(Oak Ridge Planning & Development press release) The Oak Ridge Planning & Development Department will now handle Planning and Code Enforcement. What was formerly known as the Community Development Department is changing its name to better suit what the department provides for the community.

“Renaming the department to ‘Planning & Development’ is a clearer guide for the industry, as well as citizens who are seeking assistance on their homeowner projects,” City Manager Mark Watson said. “Additionally, a well-planned, built, and maintained building stock and land base contributes directly to stability and growth of the tax base.”

The department serves the community through three groups: planning, building, and code enforcement.

“Developers or contractors seeking planning and building actions such as rezoning, subdivision, and building permits typically look for departments with names such as ‘planning, building, permitting, or codes enforcement, while ‘’Community Development’ is typically just administration of CDBG funds,” Planning & Development Department Director Wayne Blasius said.

Planning Services includes requests related to rezoning, subdivisions, sign permitting, and community planning and visioning. The City’s Senior Planners address needs in this group.

Building Services provides permitting and inspections for new construction and building renovation. This group is managed by the City Building Official and includes the City’s building inspectors and permit technician.

Codes Enforcement addresses inspections and enforcement of the property maintenance code aimed at making all property clean and safe. The City Codes Official manages this group which includes the City’s codes enforcement officers.

“This change also gives staff members a clear mandate and focus on their roles in making certain that Oak Ridge is well-planned, safely built, and kept clean and safe,” Blasius said.

Staff members remain the same with some leadership adjustments: Matthew Widner is now the City Codes Official and Lisa Crumpley is the City Building Official.

The office of Planning & Development remains in the same location in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building and shares a lobby with the Utilities Business Office. To contact the Planning & Development Department, call (865) 425-3531 or email wblasius@oakridgetn.gov. For questions or more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov.