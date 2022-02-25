Penny Schwinn

New education funding formula proposed for Tennessee

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 133 Views

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn on Thursday officially unveiled their new plan to fund public schools.

They call the new formula the “Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement” (TISA) and say that it is based on each individual student’s needs. 

If approved by the General Assembly later this year, the formula (which is similar to the ones used in 40 other states) would replace the 30-year-old funding formula called BEP. 

TISA would fund each school district with $6,800 of base funding for each student. Then, based on student needs, the state would supplement that amount.  Factors include: 

  • Economically disadvantaged students
  • Students living in areas of concentrated poverty
  • Students in sparsely populated communities
  • Students in small school district
  • Students with unique learning needs

The program would also provide additional funding for students who need literacy tutoring, as well as for students in kindergarten through third-grade learning how to read. 

We will follow this proposal as it works its way through the legislative process in Nashville.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Republican primary ballot set in Anderson

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include the two contested primaries for General …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.