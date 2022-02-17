NCS: Larson wins pole for Daytona 500; Duel to set rest of field Thursday

(Holly Cain, MRN) Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has started 2022 off the way he ended 2021 — out front. The 29-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver won the pole position for Sunday‘s Daytona 500 season-opener with a lap of 181.159 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway.

And for a record fifth consecutive year, Larson‘s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman has also earned a front-row starting position in the Daytona 500. He‘ll start the No. 48 Chevrolet second.

All four of the Hendrick Motorsports cars advanced to the final round with 10 drivers and ultimately were among the five fastest qualifiers. Only the front row was set Wednesday night with the remaining Daytona 500 field finalized in Thursday‘s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 150 qualifying races (6:00 pm, Thursday on WYSH).

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One world champion and 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner, qualified for his career first Daytona 500 Wednesday night by virtue of earning one of two “Open‘ positions available in pole qualifying — recording the 36th fastest speed in the No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford.

Noah Gragson, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender, also earned an automatic bid into the Daytona 500 with a 33rd best qualifying lap. Sunday will mark his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Two other Open cars — representing teams without NASCAR Charters — will be able to make the 40-car grid based upon their finish in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 150s, which set the final starting order of the Daytona 500 grid.

For more on pole qualifying and the other events taking place this weekend in Daytona, follow this link to MRN’s website.