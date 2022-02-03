Merlene Addie Chamblee, age 72

Obituaries

Merlene Addie Chamblee, age 72, passed away at her home on Monday, February 1st, 2022. Merlene was a selfless and giving person who loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Her cats Amos and Henry were so special to her, and she loved them dearly.

Merlene is preceded in death by her husband Steve Chamblee; parents Kenneth and Lois Turner; uncle Quentin Brown; best friend Susie True. She is survived by her daughters Krista Bumgardner (Johnny Cox) of Clinton, Tn and Kelly Giles (Michael) of Rocky Top, Tn; grandchildren Brady Chamblee and Jonathan Cox of Clinton, Tn; Michael Steven Giles, Breana Giles, and Matthew Giles; brothers Kenneth Mike Turner of Readfield, Me; Pat Turner of Readfield, Me; Johnny Turner of Readfield, Me; Terry Turner (Sharon) of Phoenix, Az; Robert Turner (Michelle) of Ohio; Special niece Heidi Emerson; close friends B.J. True and Wayne True; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a visitation at First Wesleyan Church 821 Fowler St Clinton, Tn 37716 on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 from 5 to 7 pm. The celebration of life will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Speas officiating. Jones Mortuary LLC of Clinton, Tn is in charge of arrangements.

