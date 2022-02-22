MEDIC: Need critical for O+, O

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says that it currently has a critical need—defined as a less than 2-day supply—of blood types O-positive and O-negative.

MEDIC will offer hoodies to donors on February 24 and 25 only and while supplies last.

Beginning March 1, MEDIC will celebrate March Madness and donors will receive basketball-themed socks through the month while supplies last.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.