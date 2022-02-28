Medford VFD Chili Supper is this Saturday!

Jim Harris 3 hours ago

The annual Medford Volunteer Fire Department Chili Supper is set for Saturday, March 5th at 5 pm at Clinch River Baptist Church at 407 Cane Creek Road in Rocky Top.

A $5 donation gets you chili, salad, a baked potato, and dessert. 

If you would like to pick it up and eat at home, just call head at 865-805-5354 to place your order, volunteers will prepare it for you and then hand it off to you as you drive through.

For those who choose to stick around and eat with family, friends, and neighbors, there will be live entertainment and a live auction.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and is a community favorite, so come on out Saturday and support your local volunteer fire department.

Call Karen Schubert at 865-776-2386 for more information.

