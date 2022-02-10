Mavs, Lady Mavs sweep Gibbs; Regular season schedule update

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 11 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 2/9/22

  • Anderson County girls 59 Gibbs 42…Anderson County boys 50 Gibbs 49

THURSDAY 2/10/22

  • Hardin Valley at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.  These teams last met in 2020, with the Hardin Valley girls winning 78-72 at Clinton, and the Dragons beating the Hardin Valley boys, 67-60.  This season, the Lady Hawks are 10-10 while the Hawks are 15-9.  Clinton’s girls are 14-9 and the boys are 21-3.)
  • West at Oak Ridge…Karns at Loudon…Powell at Sevier County

FRIDAY 2/11/22

  • Anderson County at Northview Academy…Oneida at Oliver Springs…Campbell County at Grainger…Jellico at Washburn…Oakdale at Coalfield…Halls at Central…Wartburg at Sunbright…Harriman at Greenback…Rockwood at Midway…Kingston at Austin-East…

SATURDAY 2/12/22

  • Fulton at Oak Ridge…Unaka at Jellico…Harriman at Clay County…

MONDAY 2/14/22

  • Clinton at Oak Ridge (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)…Northview Academy at Halls

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TSSAA addresses official shortage

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday in Murfreesboro. The Board elected officers, voting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.