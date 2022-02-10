Mavs, Lady Mavs sweep Gibbs; Regular season schedule update

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES, WEDNESDAY 2/9/22
- Anderson County girls 59 Gibbs 42…Anderson County boys 50 Gibbs 49
THURSDAY 2/10/22
- Hardin Valley at Clinton (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press. These teams last met in 2020, with the Hardin Valley girls winning 78-72 at Clinton, and the Dragons beating the Hardin Valley boys, 67-60. This season, the Lady Hawks are 10-10 while the Hawks are 15-9. Clinton’s girls are 14-9 and the boys are 21-3.)
- West at Oak Ridge…Karns at Loudon…Powell at Sevier County
FRIDAY 2/11/22
- Anderson County at Northview Academy…Oneida at Oliver Springs…Campbell County at Grainger…Jellico at Washburn…Oakdale at Coalfield…Halls at Central…Wartburg at Sunbright…Harriman at Greenback…Rockwood at Midway…Kingston at Austin-East…
SATURDAY 2/12/22
- Fulton at Oak Ridge…Unaka at Jellico…Harriman at Clay County…
MONDAY 2/14/22
- Clinton at Oak Ridge (WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)…Northview Academy at Halls