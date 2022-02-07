Mary Katherine (Kathy) Crawford Guyton

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 25 Views

Mary Katherine (Kathy) Crawford Guyton went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 31, 2022. Kathy was born on January 25, 1958, in Clinton, TN to Lee and Bonnie Crawford.  Kathy was the most loving, sweet and kind person who could light up the room with her smile.  Kathy’s greatest love was her sons and being Yaya to her grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Kathy is survived by son Camden Guyton and wife Laura, grandchildren Mackenzie, Logan, and Annabelle Guyton, sister Edna Taylor and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by parents, Lee and Bonnie Crawford, beloved son Nicholas Guyton, sisters Corrine Foust, Hazel Elliott, and brothers Cleve, Luther, and Jerry Crawford. 

Kathy was a wonderful and devoted mother, sister and Yaya (grandmother) who was greatly loved and will forever be missed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Patrick Graves, age 41, of Clinton

Patrick Graves, age 41, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.