Mary Katherine (Kathy) Crawford Guyton went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 31, 2022. Kathy was born on January 25, 1958, in Clinton, TN to Lee and Bonnie Crawford. Kathy was the most loving, sweet and kind person who could light up the room with her smile. Kathy’s greatest love was her sons and being Yaya to her grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Kathy is survived by son Camden Guyton and wife Laura, grandchildren Mackenzie, Logan, and Annabelle Guyton, sister Edna Taylor and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Kathy is preceded in death by parents, Lee and Bonnie Crawford, beloved son Nicholas Guyton, sisters Corrine Foust, Hazel Elliott, and brothers Cleve, Luther, and Jerry Crawford.

Kathy was a wonderful and devoted mother, sister and Yaya (grandmother) who was greatly loved and will forever be missed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com