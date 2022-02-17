Margaret “Elaine” Schubert, age 74, a resident of Dallas, Georgia, passed away at Kennestone Hospital on February 12, 2022.

Elaine was born in the Old Stone Hospital on May 23, 1947, in Oliver Springs, TN, and lived most of her life in this area. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired real estate agent in the Oak Ridge area in the ’80s and ’90s. Elaine enjoyed flowers, gardening, crossword puzzles, listening and singing music, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence E. and Laura Lea Vann; by a brother, Clarence Ray Vann; by a niece, Tiffany Starr Vann.

Survivors include her daughters, Melissa French and husband Sandy of Dallas, GA., Nicole Hickman and husband Scotty of Harriman, TN, Paige Miller of Sunbright, TN; by a brother, Jerry Vann and wife Becky of Oliver Springs, TN; by a sister, Sheryl Hale of Knoxville, TN; by grandchildren, Britney Bergbauer and husband Joseph of Moncks Corner, SC, Chandler and Kaylee Hickman of Harriman, TN and Tyler and Leigha Miller of North Dakota; by a cousin, Verldean Kelly of Oliver Springs, TN also by friends, Sandy and Bill Elkins of Oak Ridge, TN.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, between 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve McDonald. Graveside service will follow the funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Schubert family. www.sharpfh.com