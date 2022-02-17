Margaret Dean Powers Bane, age 74 of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris

Margaret Dean Powers Bane, age 74 of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Dean entered this life on April 29, 1947, in Ten Mile, TN. She was a staple in our community and was actively involved in many organizations including, the Oliver Springs Booster Club, Oliver Springs Youth Club, DAV of Oliver Springs, and Cub Scouts. At one time, Dean was the President of Oliver Springs Youth Club and she also worked as a Substitute Teacher for Oliver Springs Schools. In her earlier years, she worked as a hairdresser and owned her own beauty salon in Kingston. She attended Beech Park Baptist Church and in her spare time, loved antiquing and sports. Most importantly, she cherished her kids and grandkids above all.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Kenneth E. Bane; father and mother, Cas Powers and Thelma Gilreath; brother, Kenneth McArthur Powers; sister, Mary Faries.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth W. Bane and his wife Shea, Benjamin D. Bane and his wife Samantha; sisters, Blendia Roberts and her husband JR, Betty Speich and her husband Jerry; grandchildren, Darlita Hedrick, Elijah Bane, Caz Bane, and Rett Bane; a lot of special friends and extended family who she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oliver Springs Youth Club through TN Bank of Oak Ridge or by mail to P.O. Box 350, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. with a Celebration of Life to follow from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

