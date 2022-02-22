Shalea Prickett, Angela Perez, Emily Wallace, Amanda Vowell and Rex Lynch – pictured left to right (Submitted)

Lynch announces completion of training for self, staff

Jim Harris Local News

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announced Tuesday that he and four of his staff members completed the Judicial Commissioner Association of Tennessee (JCAT) training this past December. This is an annual training that JCAT members must complete every year to maintain their qualification status.

According to a press release, in 2019 Lynch proposed the creation of the Judicial Commissioners to assist law enforcement and the Judges in the process of issuing warrants in a timely and efficient manner. County Commission approved this proposal and issued a resolution establishing the Judicial Commissioners for Anderson County.

Shalea Prickett, Angela Perez, Emily Wallace, Amanda Vowell and Rex Lynch – pictured left to right (Submitted)

Lynch stated “the Judicial Commissioners have sworn and attested to approximately 5,000 warrants and citations for law enforcement over this past calendar year. We open our offices early in the morning to accommodate the law enforcement end-of-shift schedules and in return, it saves the County and [its] municipalities money in overtime pay with no additional costs to the Circuit Court Clerk’s budget.” The Judicial Commissioners are Shalea Prickett, Angela Perez, Emily Wallace, Amanda Vowell and Rex Lynch.

