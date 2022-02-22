LWVOR’s ‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ set for Monday

The first Breakfast with the Legislators this year is scheduled for Monday morning, February 28.

The breakfast will be held virtually, and it is scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The event is organized by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge.

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Senator Ken Yager, and representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to share an update on the current session of the Tennessee General Assembly and respond to questions from participants.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this session. League members will automatically receive instruction on linking to the live event. Nonmembers who would like to receive the link should contact Pat Bryan at patbryan2@att.net before Monday. February 28.