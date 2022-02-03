LWVOR invites everyone to virtual ‘Lunch with the League’

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge (LWVOR) reminds residents that everyone—League member or not—is welcome to attend Lunch with the League, the twice-monthly presentations focusing on a wide array of topics.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the League has held Lunch with the League (LWL) via the online Zoom platform, and that will continue until further notice. Members and regular attendees automatically receive reminders and links to the live presentations, as well as schedule changes and information about upcoming presentations. Non-members and other guests are always welcome though and can request the link to the programs by contacting Mary Ann Reeves by email at maryannreeves1@att.net.

A few days after the event, attendees may view the recorded session on the League’s website https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oak-ridge.

This past Tuesday, February 1st, Oak Ridge School Superintendent, Dr. Bruce Borchers delivered his annual “State of the Schools” address.

The next Lunch with the League is scheduled for Tuesday, February 15th featuring Tennessee Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Sharon Lee, who will be discussing a topic that has yet to be announced.