Lunch with the League to focus on expungement

A partner in a Knoxville law firm will discuss conviction expungement during a virtual talk sponsored by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday, March 1.

The information about expungement will be presented by Wade V. Davies, managing partner at Ritchie, Davies, Johnson, and Stovall, a law firm specializing in criminal defense.

The Lunch with the League presentation is scheduled from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. It is titled “Cleaning Up the Past: Expanded Opportunities to Expunge Convictions.” It is open to the public.

Lunch with the League is organized by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge. League members and nonmembers are both welcome to attend the virtual presentation.

For instruction on linking to the live presentation, contact maryannreeves1@att.net.

All League members will receive an email with the Zoom link prior to the meeting.

A couple of days following the presentation, you may view the recorded presentation on the League’s website at https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oak-ridge.